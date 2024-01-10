The new year has begun and the RTF reading group hiatus is over.

Since we last worked through a four week reading of How Jesus and his Followers Saved Civilization followed by a 3 week reading of Philo of Alexandria’s On Creation, Dr. Quan Le and I decided that it would be most fitting to map out the geopolitical terrain of ancient Athens in the centuries prior to the births of Jesus of Nazareth and his contemporary Philo of Alexandria. What better way to conduct this exercise than to plunge into the two part mega-essay The Truth About Plato written by Charles Tate and published in two editions of the Campaigner Magazine in 1980.

Click here to download the full PDF of the Truth About Plato by Charles Tate (published in a 1980 edition of the Campaigner) part 1 and click here for part 2

To access the first of what will likely be at least 5 live reading/discussion sessions starting this Wednesday evening (Jan 10) at 8pm Eastern Time, click on the zoom link below: