In this 5th of a series of historical videos inspired by the audiobook of Clash of the Two Americas vol 1 (the Unfinished Symphony) narrated by Hugh Patrick Trudeau and produced by Jason Dahl, you will be introduced to the real reasons that Canada failed to become the 14th colony to break free of the British Empire in 1776 despite the extraordinary efforts of patriots in both the USA and the french speaking colony alike.

