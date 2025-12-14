No RTF lecture this Sunday Dec 14... (but
Greetings everyone.
This Sunday Dec 14, there will not be a Rising Tide Foundation lecture.
However we will be back on Sunday Dec. 21 for a lecture by Nicholas Jones titled ‘From China to Ethiopia: The Fight for a New System Based on Natural Law’, followed by a Sunday December 28 lecture by poet and political organizer Daniel Leach on Poetry and Political Freedom.
If you’d like something soulful to edify the spirit this weekend, I invite you to take a voyage of discovery into the renaissance mind, music and artistry of the great Paul Robeson
So, the following has been cancelled ?:
Larry Johnson and Martin Sieff
Trump's New Strategy: An End to Hegemony or Empire under a New Name?
https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/pluralia-dialogos-dec-14-at-11am
----
If that is what you are referencing has been cancelled; Why?
I am so looking forward to that discussion! ;-)