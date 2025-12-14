Greetings everyone.

This Sunday Dec 14, there will not be a Rising Tide Foundation lecture.

However we will be back on Sunday Dec. 21 for a lecture by Nicholas Jones titled ‘From China to Ethiopia: The Fight for a New System Based on Natural Law’, followed by a Sunday December 28 lecture by poet and political organizer Daniel Leach on Poetry and Political Freedom.

If you’d like something soulful to edify the spirit this weekend, I invite you to take a voyage of discovery into the renaissance mind, music and artistry of the great Paul Robeson