“There is nothing like a common enemy to unite us.”

- Condoleezza Rice, Former U.S. Secretary of State, 2019

Over the past two months, anti-war MAGA’s slow transformation into the party of war-loving neo-cons has accelerated at breakneck speed with the bombing of Iran, breakdown of ceasefire negotiations, Trump’s new threats to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, his call to collaborate with the UK-led new military alliance, intentional breakdown of energy and food systems, and a full blown effort to destroy the Eurasian partnership.

One notable accelerant was made visible through Iraq War co-architect Condoleezza Rice’s (Former U.S. Secretary of State) who met with President Trump one week into the Iran war (on March 5) where she celebrated Donald Trump’s Operation Epic Fury and urged Trump to “take care of Iran for good.”

After the meeting, Rice stated: “Iran has been at war with us for at least 47 years… If you can render Iran essentially incapable of military action against us and against our allies, that’s worthy, and I think what they’re trying to do is to neuter Iran as a military power in the region.”

Apparently striking schools full of children or illegally launching a regime change war on a country halfway around the world is a great way to assert America’s moral redemption after 80 years of regime change tactics that have led to countless millions of dead civilians.

But Condoleezza has every reason to be happy, since bombing Iran made up a major part of her White House career serving as Secretary of State in 2000–2009 under which time she helped promote the lies of 9/11, knowing full well the role of MI6, CIA and Israeli intelligence in carrying out the inside job, the Anthrax attacks of September 18 to December 6, 2001, and the lies of Iraqi WMDs that had been disseminated from British Intelligence.

The neocon obsession to extend the hypnotic induction of “evil Afghanistan” to “evil Iraq” as two parts of the “Axis of Evil” worked so well that two nations that had literally NOTHING to do with 9/11 were completely annihilated.

A Quarter Century of False Flags

From 2001’s Shock and Awe to 2021, at least 179,000 Afghanis died violent deaths, while millions more died unnecessarily due to the collapse of health, food and sanitation services.

In Iraq, a nation, which had fully abandoned its Weapons of Mass Destruction program over a decade earlier, lies concocted entirely by British and American intelligence services were sold to a credulous American people to justify the continuity of the Patriot Act and also a bombing campaign that resulted in over 300,000 violent deaths, according to the Iraq Body Count Project. According to Lancet studies, over a million civilians died in Iraq due to the breakdown of infrastructure, which was strategically targeted by the ironically named bombing campaign “Iraqi Freedom.”

In the book Hoodwinked, analyst John Prados wrote that Cheney and Condoleezza’s plan “was to craft a scheme to convince America and the world that war with Iraq was necessary and urgent, a scheme, unfortunately, that required patently untrue public statements and egregious manipulations of intelligence.”

The Project for a New American Century Takes Power

But that apparently wasn’t enough for the Project for a New American Century crusaders that took over the White House in 2000, and efforts were immediately begun to amplify the success of Afghanistan and Iraqi freedom wars towards the big trophy… Iran.

In her recent essay, “The ‘Clean Break’ Doctrine: A Modern-Day Sykes–Picot Waging War and Havoc in the Middle East,” Cynthia Chung wrote:

“The ‘Clean Break’ policy document outlined these goals: 1) Destroying the Oslo Accords agreed upon by Arafat and Rabin in 1992, which called for a two-state solution and mutual cooperation; 2) Inducing the United States to overthrow Saddam Hussein’s regime in Iraq; 3) Launching war against Syria after Saddam’s regime is disposed of; 4) Followed by military action against Lebanon, and Iran.”

Cynthia pointed out concisely that the Neocon Clean Break Manifesto, published in 1997 for the new Benjamin Netanyahu administration, was entirely driven by a Greater Israel Agenda and also the murder of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzak Rabin, whose 1995 assassination destroyed any residual hopes in the Oslo Peace Accord efforts for a Two State Solution.

Just as Americans mindlessly embraced “Freedom Fries” when French president Jacques Chirac denied support to Bush’s requests to bomb Iraq in 2003, enough U.S. citizens were again sufficiently propagandized by 2007 to believe that another war was a good idea as long as it meant saving ourselves from scary Muslims who hate our freedoms.

“Everyone knew” that Iran was on the verge of acquiring a nuclear bomb. Politicians, talking heads in the media and Hollywood films said as much, so why should true patriots have assumed otherwise?

Iran War Plans Subverted

Fortunately, instead of bombs falling like hellfire onto Iran, an incredible declassified National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) was released on December 3, 2007, which concluded “with ‘high confidence’ that Iran’s efforts to build a nuclear weapon were suspended in 2003, a reversal of previous intelligence estimates that Iran was actively pursuing such weapons.”

Perhaps the timing of the NIE report’s declassification and Dick Cheney’s heart surgery was a coincidence, but chances are that patriots who understood the consequences of another world war took a brave risk in releasing this important news, which turned the tides of war and bought the world 18 more years.

Blue Becomes the New Red

By the time Obama came to power in 2009, it had seemed obvious to many that the Democrat Party represented America’s best hope to end the forever wars and broad Patriot Act surveillance dragnet authored by John Ashcroft in 2001… however another disappointing reality awaited.

Copyright: Matthew Ehret

The minute Obama came to power, talk of peace came to an end, and a new wave of regime change operations were launched with bombing campaigns targeting Libya, which overthrew Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, CIA-directed color revolutions across the Arab world, and Al-Qaeda’s rebranding as “freedom fighters” battling authoritarian regimes in Syria and Libya.

Obama also unleashed a new wave of drone attacks 10 times greater than anything seen under George Bush and even began targeting American citizens, who were executed without trial or jury (creating a dangerous precedent for future assassinations of American citizens by other American leaders either on foreign or domestic soil).

A Moment of Hope

With Trump’s rise to power in 2016, it was hoped that a new wind had begun to blow, and an end to the uni-party agenda was at hand. Indeed, for the four years of Trump’s first term, it appeared that an authentic anti-establishment populist movement had emerged with sufficient clout to break America free of the shackles of the financier oligarchy that had slowly turned the USA into the imperial beast, which its founding fathers broke free of in 1776.

Many believed that the dark blemishes on Trump’s first term could be forgiven considering the vast Russiagate campaign launched to remove him from power, on top of the clear evidence of deep state swamp creatures seeking to undermine his positive efforts towards peace and dialogue with other great powers.

From 2016 to 2020, Trump kept Silicon valley transhumanist billionaires at arms’ length and appeared to genuinely resist British intelligence efforts to “flood his zone” by firing UK Ambassador Kim Darroch, who wished to have the beleaguered president go to war with Iran, and appeared to wish removing troops from the Middle East while working to build relationships with Russia and China.

The Uni-party 2.0

By 2021, the Democrats had reclaimed power once more, and many of the neocon voices that had overseen 9/11 and the wasting wars around the Arab worlds had begun to openly work with their democratic rivals. John Bolton championed Biden’s efforts to contain China and Republican war hawks consistently championed Biden’s neo-Nazi Junta in Kiev.

Nancy Pelosi worked with Lindsay Graham to champion Taiwanese independence as well as U.S. military exercises in China’s backyard, and Liz Cheney championed Kamala Harris as the beacon of a new American Century. At this point, the fact that Joe Biden was the true author of Ashcroft’s 2001 Patriot Act (which both Biden and Ashcroft openly bragged about) was beginning to make more sense to thinking citizens, who were beginning to realize how this game had been rigged.

Cynthia Chung addressed this sick irony of Democrat-Republican war collaboration in her essay, “A ‘Pearl Harbour’ Moment: Kamala Harris and the NeoCons Unite in calling for WWIII.” Cynthia cited the danger of a new “Pearl Harbor moment” not unlike the false flag Reichstag Fire of 1933, the CIA’s Operation Northwoods of 1962, false flag attack on a U.S. navy ship in the Gulf of Tonkin in 1964 and 9/11 itself (which was not done by a guy in a cave). Cynthia described the role of Rhodes Scholar Jake Sullivan who worked hard as National Security Chief under Obama to destroy Libya and Syria, and she pointed to Sullivan’s 2019 call for a “new Pearl Harbour moment”:

“According to Sullivan, from the same man who called for Libyan and Syrian military interventionism, American exceptionalism needed ‘rescuing’ and ‘reclaiming,’ not of course with actual qualitative actions that would earn one’s position as a model of true democratic governance with American citizens and the world, but rather through ever aggressive PR and media shame-based social conditioning, labeling whoever points out the clear hypocrisy of these statements as ‘threats to national security.’ Sullivan acknowledged that the problem was that people were not going to believe that China is a global threat, that their view of China is too positive and that the United States would need a ‘Pearl Harbour moment,’ a real focusing event to change their minds, something he calmly stated that ‘would scare the hell out of the American people.’”

Despite all the hope for a world of win-win collaboration in Trump’s second term, it appears that the anti-war MAGA mask has fallen, and a Neocon ghoul looks out from under a red hat looking a lot like Condoleezza Rice.

The Transhumanists that Trump had avoided in his first term have taken control of all branches of policy-making through the Artificial Intelligence/Oracle AI/Stargate overhaul of governance (including military).

The Technocratic war agenda that Trump appeared to reject in his first term has become the primary U.S. foreign policy vision since 2025 with a Golden Dome missile shield encircling a North American Technate along with Space-based weapons.

Trump’s calls for U.S.–China–Russia friendship, characteristic of his first term, have transformed into a military containment policy of China using a language that is identical to Obama’s Pivot to Asia containment strategy.

Meanwhile, despite nice words, the fact that the USA has continued to provide billions in military aid to Ukraine as part of a wasting proxy war in Russia’s weak underbelly has not been ignored by the Kremlin, and efforts to cut Russia and China out of vital shipping, port and energy resources by Trump in his second term risk pushing Eurasian powers into a desperate and dangerous position.

Even Trump’s resistance to going to war with Iran, which characterized his first term, has melted away under the fires that are raging across Iran as I write this.

Perhaps the eschatological vision for a new age of cleansing fire, purgative violence, and the construction of a “New Babylon” in the form of Greater Israel has always been on the agenda. Maybe the Temple Mount cult that assassinated Yitzak Rabin in 1995, commissioned the Clean Break Doctrine in 1997, and blew up the Twin Towers in 2001 was always waiting to use its Trump card in this unholy casino.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here). This article was first published on Pluralia.

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