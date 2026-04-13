Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

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Shannon's avatar
Shannon
17m

I don't expect the corporate system to do anything for me whether it's run by China Russia or the UK or whoever. The billionaire class will never listen to us. protesting and pleading and demanding are pointless they are not our parents. they are leaches that feed off of our weaknesses. easiest way is to make things cheap then we flock to their corporations for the easy buy. we have to walk away from their system of easy money and learn the same self reliance that made our great grandparents successful here. gardens, local small businesses, farms. no more corporate crap. local banks too. just walk out of their system and spend your days doing things for your own family and not being a slave to their system.

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
2h

Excellent Expose Matt - Thank you!

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