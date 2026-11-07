This Sunday at 11am Eastern Time/6pm Moscow Time, I will be speaking to geopolitical analysts Drago Bosnic (editor of InfoBRICS) and Joaquin Flores (host of New Resistance) to discuss the people power movement in Serbia (is it a genuine democratic movement or just another case of color revolution?) Donald Tusk's efforts to carry out an EU coup in Poland, and the mid-term elections in the USA. What will be the consequences of a Democratic-led Senate and House in the USA? What does the future hold for the beleaguered republic on the world stage?

Use the Youtube link below to access the live show:

And for those still hungry for geopolitical and historic mind food, feel free to join me for a live Rising Tide Foundation presentation and Q and A with Martin Sieff (for paid subscribers) at 2pm Eastern Time/9pm Moscow time on the topic of 'Churchill and Me' using the invitation link below: