Due to a last minute class cancellation, the scheduled November 12 RTF lecture won’t happen this week. Big apologies. We will be back on track next Sunday (Nov 19) with an homage to John F Kennedy.

However, if you want to get your cognitive juices flowing this weekend, check out the recording of last week’s presentation by Adam Sedia on the topic of 'Dark Ages: What are they, and are we headed for a new one?’