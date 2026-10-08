Cynthia and I are happy to announce that the Autumn 2026 edition of the Rising Tide Foundation seasonal anthology (300 pages) is now available on Amazon and Gumroad.

We decided to make a controversial move by devoting this edition to the 250th anniversary of the USA in a somewhat unconventional manner.

Instead of simply celebrating the USA as a purely “American phenomenon” as many have done this year, we decided to focus on the the forgotten renaissance traditions of China and Europe that gave rise to the best of the American experience, with a focus on artists, scientists, and statesmen who were all committed to liberty, and Natural Law.

With the dangers of world war between the USA and China now threatening human civilization, we hope this anthology will provide a fresh perspective on the historic brotherhood and universal ideas that gave rise to the best of both civilizations with contributions from myself, Cynthia Chung, Gerald Therrien, Alex Dimitrios, David Wang, Philip Valenti and David Gosselin.

There are a number of beautiful paintings featured in this season’s anthology, which is why we made a premium, full color hardcover edition available for serious connoisseurs (it is a tad expensive to publish hence the high cost), but for regular readers on a budget, don’t fret, as a grayscale softcover paperback edition is also available.

All formats physical and digital can be found below:

If you are a paid subscriber, you can access all three published RTF anthologies by clicking on the download links below: