This past Sunday, I had the pleasure of hosting an event featuring Joaquin Flores on where the topic of “Russia and the New World Order” was discussed. Joaquin provided a concise overview of global developments and shed light into the two opposing systems pulling on humanity's under-defined future.

Click on the image to watch the full presentation and Q and A on Rumble:

Subscribe to Joaquin's Telegram channel on t.me/NewResistance

Follow the Canadian Patriot Telegram channel at t.me/CanadianPatriotPress