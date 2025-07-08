Matt Ehret's Insights

Occult Hollywood, Dune and Predictive Programming
Occult Hollywood, Dune and Predictive Programming

Matthew Ehret
Jul 08, 2025
Transcript

In this episode of Coffee and Mike, Matt Ehret is invited to discuss the occult takeover of Hollywood, the brief period when patriots like Frank Capra and John Frankenheimer battled this luciferian takeover and how a new age driven by UFO cults, scientology and theosophy created the framework for a new set of 'sacred stories' to shape a gnostic pagan revival in the 21st century.

You can watch the video version of this discussion here:

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos.

Historical analysis, geopolitics, cultural warfare and other studies in Conspiracy Science
By Matthew Ehret

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

