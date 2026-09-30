Occult London Tour part 2: Isis Unveiled at Cleopatra’s Needle

In this second walking tour of the City of London, I explored Cleopatra’s Needle located on the River Thames (also known as ‘The River Isis’).

The Obelisk that was brought to London from Alexandria in 1813 has a fascinating backstory linking it to the Esoteric Section of Madame Blavatsky’s Theosophists and the unveiling of the Isis Cult as a principal organizing force designed to usher in the age of Aquarius.

Why does this Obelisk have a twin in New York City?

Why did the Isis cult clash with the cult of Mithra over which capital would reign as the center of the new empire (Alexandria vs Rome) and how does this tie into the work of Sir Edward Bulwer Lytton’s occult revival?

These topics are all addressed in the video above on Substack (or watch it on Youtube here or Rumble here.)

Click here to watch The Occult City of London Walking Tour video part 1

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Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

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