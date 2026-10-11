Occult London Walking Tour 6: Cybele and the Fabian Society

Many people know about the Fabian Society and the infamous 'Wolf-in-Sheep's-Clothing' stained glass window installed at the London School of Economics' George Bernard Shaw Library.

However few people are aware of the Divine Feminine program modelled on the Cult of Cybele-Attis imported into Rome by Fabius Maximus upon which the Fabian Society was inspired. In this short video filmed outside of the LSE Old Building, Matt Ehret showcases this history and the geopolitical role of the Fabian feminine "socialist" mirror to the Roundtable Movement's perverse masculine energy centered at Oxford.

Watch the full video on Substack above or Youtube here, Rumble here, or Spotify here:



Watch the previous videos here:

video 1





video 2

video 3:

video 4

video 5



Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).