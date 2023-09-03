Oligarchical Scarcity Systems vs Resource Creation with Fusion Torch (Multipolar Reality this week)
In this week's episode of the Multipolar Reality on Rogue News, V and I break down the nature of oligarchical closed systems, the recent breakthroughs with the BRICS+, and the new paradigm in mining, defining resources and scarcity with the advent of the long-overdue fusion driven power civilian energy systems and especially the fusion plasma torch.
