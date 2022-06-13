Oligarchism, the Bilderberg Group and Humanity - Garland Nixon and I Discuss
In this discussion, Garland Nixon and I discuss the top down dynamics shaping current world events, the strategic characteristic of feudal empires, the WEF as junior partner to the older Bilderberg Group and the power of Natural Law. We also unpack the fraud of green energy systems, the culture of technocratic mediocrity and much more.
Click on the image below to watch the show on Bitchute
Matthew Ehret
