In this discussion, Garland Nixon and I discuss the top down dynamics shaping current world events, the strategic characteristic of feudal empires, the WEF as junior partner to the older Bilderberg Group and the power of Natural Law. We also unpack the fraud of green energy systems, the culture of technocratic mediocrity and much more.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

