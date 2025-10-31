Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pym of Nantucket's avatar
Pym of Nantucket
5h

I have found a lot of your writing can get distracted chasing tangents. I thought this article did a good job of sticking to its message.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
LT Robert Powell's avatar
LT Robert Powell
4h

Lord I love this- Like a giant puzzle, history in some way must be kept. To see interconnection in the ocean of confusion. The name Rockefeller jumped out, as in my infantile research on why over time shifts occurred Globally, and in the United State more pointedly, and in my State implicitly, your artful depth of interconnecting is awesome. At my 80 years, vindication is like fine Scotch on the deck in the evening. With permission:

- 1892 - Departments in Univ. of Chicago, Columbia Univ., Univ. of Wisconsin with E.A. Ross

who has career full of Socio-communist relations. Ross’s book “Social Control” (1901) is the

textbook teaching how a few can gain control over Society. Albin W. Small, first Chair, taught

Sociology as History, Economics, and Political Science. This Department and Albin W. Small

were funded by Rockefeller Foundation.

- 1908 - Philanthropic Foundations entered, along with the Federal Reserve. Creating false

economics and third party funding of subversive activities, via social cover. Alger Hiss was

President of Carnegie Foundation. Rockefeller Foundation funded Sociology Chair Albin W.

Small at Univ. of Chicago. The idea is: There is crime in the Slums, therefore slums cause

crime-eliminate Slums, eliminate crime. Guilt Association.

- 1917 - United States manipulated into WW1 - coupled with - The arrest of antiwar

dissenters under the Espionage and Sedition acts inspired the formation in 1917 of the Civil

Liberties Bureau, which in 1920 became the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Rockefeller & other Fed Res. members gave 22, 000,000 dollars to the Russian rebels,

solidifying their success. ACLU founder Roger Baldwin, and charter members like Elizabeth

Gurley Flynn, were ardent Fabian Socialists identified with the Communist movement from the

start of the Bolshevik revolution in 1917.

- 1921 - the Council on Foreign Relations group created. our initial shadow Government.

The Elite who hired Wilson all joined, including Rockefeller and recruitment of others began.

- 1926 - Communist Psychopolitics - The description of a course taught at the “Lenin

Institute” to Americans sent by John D. Rockefeller. Rockefeller was member of the CFR

- 1945 - The United Nations Charter ( Not Treaty ) was signed. Here is one of the greatest

lies perpetrated on the Global Public. The structural White Papers of the United Nations

managed, and generated by 50 CFR members ( including the Rockefeller “Lenin Institute”

members ) previously inserted into the United States Government and Universities in many

administrative positions. This in concert with the RIIA of Great Britain. The Dumbarton Oaks,

story is only partly true. This action was handled by Alger Hiss of prior note, who was later

imprisoned as a Soviet spy and who had been Roosevelts right hand man. Alger Hiss, Soviet

spy, was known to Roosevelt who casually dismissed the notification. Hiss was at both Tehran

and Yalta. This begins the current living History, that gets us to today.

UN. Not Known: http://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/embed_code/38199716

- 1946 - UNESCO Education is instituted. 1946 - 1948: 1948: UNESCO: Its Purpose and Its

Philosophy by Sir Julian Huxley (the first director-general of UNESCO, 1946-1948) is

published, in which Huxley declares: "The general philosophy of UNESCO should be a

scientific world humanism, global in extent and evolutionary in background... Political

unification in some sort of world government will be required...Tasks for the media division of

UNESCO (will be) to promote the growth of a common outlook shared by all nations and

cultures...to help the emergence of a single world culture... Even though it is quite true that any

radical eugenic policy will be for many years politically and psychologically impossible, it will

be important for UNESCO to see that the eugenic problem is examined with the greatest

care, and that the public mind is informed of the issues at stake so that much that now is

unthinkable may at least become thinkable." Excerpts from this volume were reproduced under the title, "A New World Vision" (The Humanist, March/April 1979), and the Fabian Socialist Huxley, who was named 1962 "Humanist of the Year," elsewhere said that humanism's "keynote, the central concept to which all its details are related, is evolution." Also, it was Sir Julian Huxley (brother of Brave New World author Aldous Huxley, and grandson of Thomas Huxley who was known as "Darwin's Bulldog" because of his defense of evolution).

1965 - Ghosts in the Machine: by U.S. Army-psyop-division known as “mindwar”

https://vigilantcitizen.com... the-u-s-armys-psyop-division/

The ultimate goal of MindWar is to make people willingly do what they’re supposed to do,

while not realizing they’ve been pushed towards that decision at every step of the way.

“For the mind to believe in its own decisions, it must feel that it made those decisions without

coercion. Coercive measures used by the operative, consequently, must not be

detectable by ordinary means. There is no need to resort to mind-weakening drugs such as

those explored by the CIA; in fact the exposure of a single such method would do

unacceptable damage to MindWar’s reputation for truth.”

Authors NOTE: Reputation for truth is directly relative to ( Whose Truth ? )

Last is Oregon - A dying State - last in literally anything of individual structure-

- 1970 - United Nations demands turning the United States into 10 regions with an

operational office in each region. See attached powerpoint in print. Nixon folds.

- 1973 - Rockefeller & McCall, along with Hatfield set the Foundation for Regionalism in

Oregon, which is the beginning of LCDC. METRO is a part. Oregon has its own Shadow

Government. Hatfield was one of the 10 favorite Russian visitor destinations. FBI document.

Oregons demise: http://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/embed_code/28345505

In conclusion, if a pebble in this is of value, with your beneficial age and acumen, I am with hopes other will gain, engage and life will continue on past the Chaos.

Be blessed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Ehret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture