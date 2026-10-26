On the Ground Report from Istanbul: Day 1 of XIX Verona Eurasian Economic Forum

This week I have found myself in Istanbul, Turkey taking part in the XIX Verona Eurasian Economic Forum hosted by the Associaciazione Conoscere Eurasia, Ibn Haldun University, and a wide array of other prestigious supporters.

Among the high level array of speakers who presented during this event were: Kirill Dimitryev, Bilal Erdogan, Romano Prodi (former Prime Minister of Italy), Alexander Grushko (Dep. Min. Foreign Affairs of Russia), H.E. Mehmet Simsek (Min. of Treasury of Turkey), and MANY more.

What was refreshing coming out of this two day event, was the general recognition of the death of globalization and the incompatibility of the ‘end of history’ doctrine for the 21st century. While many presenters did not share a unanimous consensus of what exactly the new system will look like, unlike the types of echo-chamber discussions held throughout western establishment think tanks, there was at least robust debate and an ability to speak about such realities as the failure of the banking system, collapse of the radical decarbonization agenda, and recognition of NATO’s role in bringing the world to the brink of WW3.

Cynthia and I also had the pleasure to hang out with Alex Krainer who delivered a fantastic presentation on the topic of the the Real vs Financialized Economy which would have made Henry C. Carey proud.

Francesco Lovati authored a short summary overview of the conference which can be read here.

After the conference, I hosted Andrew Spannaus as my guest on Pluralia Dialogos where we incorporated a short recap of the event before jumping into some broad discussion about the collapsing world order and the role of Trump. If you missed that show, it can be watched below:

I have been told that all of the recordings will be made available of the presentations shortly, so keep your eyes tuned to pluralia.com/en for that.

Now Cynthia and I are off to explore some historic Ottomon and Byzantine sites for a few days before returning back home. Keep your eyes on this Substack for some updates and hopefully some fun videos on that front.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also the host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).