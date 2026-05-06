On the King's visit to Washington: Who REALLY wears the Trousers?

In this Bristol Talk Radio show hosted by Tony Gosling, I gave my assessment of King Charles’ recent visit to the United States, and what is likely going on behind the scenes. Is Trump leading in this dance with the British Empire, or is the reverse more likely the case? In 37 minutes, we explore that question from numerous angles.

We explore: 1) The history of the UK-US “special relationship”, 2) British intelligence run Fifth Columnists in the USA with a focus on the Pilgrim Society, Roundtable, Fabians and Chivalric Knights of the Order of St Michael and St George (such as Sir Henry Kissinger, and Sir George H.W. Bush)

Or watch on Youtube here or Rumble here or Spotify here

Or watch on Youtube here , or Rumble here

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

A message to all subscribers:

Many people know that I am extremely devoted to total top down solutions to humanity’s problems. While I believe that citizen engagement and the fight to impose policies that break the chains of oligarchism are extremely important, I am not ignorant to the dangers which we all face moving into the coming storm. As such having back up plans to protect ourselves and our loved ones is smart. Mikkel Thorup, founder of Expat Money, is someone who has spent many years helping people make the transition to more stable terrain abroad. If you’d like to check out his program, take part in his workshops, consultations, or just download his new free special report ‘Plan-B: Residencies & Instant Citizenships’, then click this link: expatmoney.com/matt