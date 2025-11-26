Greetings everyone

This week, I am pleased to announce that my special guests on Pluralia Dialogos (to be streamed on Sunday Nov. 30 at 11am Eastern Time on Youtube) are Dr. Nicolai Petro and former diplomat Jim Jatras.

The theme, of course will be an thorough analysis of Trump’s proposed ‘Peace Deal for Ukraine’, its pros, cons, obstacles, saboteurs, delusions and hopes.

You can jump on to listen to that episode live using the Youtube link here:

Since the last episode of Pluralia Dialogos (featuring Robbie Barwick, Peter Scholz and Grigorii Pelman on Nov 16), had a bounty of technical issues with the live stream, I re-uploaded a high resolution recording of the show which features clear maps and visuals and can be watched and shared here

As I discovered far too late, the technical issues of Nov. 16 were due to the fact that Youtube Streaming from Russia is nearly impossible. As it happened, that is where I was located for 8 days due to my recent documentary’s participation in the prestigious We Won Together international Film Festival hosted in Sochi this year. A short report on that experience, including two short On-The-Ground Video Reports can be viewed here.

Warm regards

Matthew Ehret

Host, Pluralia Dialogos

Director, Rising Tide Foundation

Author, Clash of the Two Americas, The Untold History of Canada, Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World of Chaos, and Canada’s Potential Eurasian Future (all books available here)