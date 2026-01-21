On the Platonic vs Aristotelian Schism Shaping World History and Secret Societies

This panel discussion at the 2025 Plymouth GART Conference (August 14-17, 2025) hosted by Badlands Media, I was invited to join a panel alongside Gordon McCormick (aka: Ghost of Based Patrick Henry), Burning Bright, and moderator Zack Payne to deal with the topic of occultism, Plato vs Aristotle, secret societies, Alexander the Great’s assassination, and the battle over the concept of technological progress itself.

Or watch on Spotify here



************************************

Get Science Unshackled here



Matt and Cynthia's books



Watch The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs episodes here



And for other films Ive created over the past couple of years, they are here



