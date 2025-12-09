A few weeks ago, I wrote a short article titled ‘Don’t Be Symbol-Minded: Why Everything is NOT a Psyop’.

In that location I criticized a certain method of thinking which I think is very dangerous to humanity and which reduces the human mind to a form of patter-recognition analysis more broadly which, since ancient times, has played a role in keeping humanity locked into systems of control managed by a high priesthood.

Of course, pattern-recognition thinking has its usefulness when kept within its proper place (ie: as long as we use it as an assistant, but never as the foundation for passing absolute value judgements on things we are trying to understand).

For instance, a common symbol which occurs in two place and in two periods of time may, or may not mean the same thing due to an array of top down dynamics shaping the context for a symbol’s appearance and use (ie: A triangle, a Phrygian cap, a cedar tree, a pentagon star, or even a cross may find very different and even opposing meanings depending on the moral influences shaping the societies that use them).

In the specific case of my original article ‘Don’t be Symbol-Minded’ published on November 26, I was referring specifically to the appearance of the symbol of the Phrygian Cap on revolutionary flags of the 18th century, the French Olympics, the cults Mithra and Attis/Cybele of the 380 BC to 380 BC, and the ancient Ionians of the 5-6th centuries BC.

In a future report I will carry out an analysis of a few different symbols whose meanings changed across the ages including symbols from various Egyptian dynasties (some animated by evil and others goodness), as well as the changing value of symbols such as the Platonic solids, the pentagon, and golden section, vesica pisces and more.

Did these symbols always mean the same thing and how do higher contextual dynamics determine the changing meaning of the same symbol within different times and places?

Additionally, how can we most responsibly assess these invisible/metaphysical top down dynamics which infuse value into systems of culture, politics, religion and philosophy? The necessary question of the METHOD of thinking used by truth-seekers and one’s ability to understand causal Metaphysical principles which some have chosen to ignore and even obscure throughout history, here becomes very important.

A Defense of Symbolism

Since certain people were frustrated that I was appear to be giving symbols and symbol-driven analysis too hard of a time, I decided that I would introduce a defense of a particularly healthy use of symbols, by sharing here and for the first time, an introduction which I wrote for a small new book authored by friend Brandy Flower (satirist and graphic designer) titled ‘MARK OF THE BEAST: Vol. 2

The Power of Symbols (My Introduction to Mark of the Beast vol 2)

Symbolism is an incredibly important part of the human life and symbols have played a role, for good or for evil, in shaping all of human history.

The image of a totem, a tattoo or pendant represented for primitive cultures a sacred idea associated with a story, a tradition, a rite of passage, and communal experience uniting the members of a tribe with one another. Our values were associated with our tribe’s symbols, and as the tribe grew into nations, the colors or symbols of a flag invoked profound meaning touching on the purpose of our existence.



Family crests similarly represented a story and heritage embedded within the particular family bloodline that shaped the character of children hearing stories from their elders which they too would eventually transmit to their own grandchildren. Religious symbols that evolved from the more primitive totems are found in every great religion on the earth, and in many ways, these religious symbols transcend familial or even national limits by awakening a sense of reverence for something transcendental in our hearts. Whether a cross, a crescent, or a star, texts imbued with profound moral lessons pertaining to God and humankind that could fill libraries are encoded within the extremely simple poetic imagery of a symbol, a color, or a word.



This relationship between symbol and meaning which shapes so much of our identities holds great power for good or for evil, and for most of human history the battle lines over whether humanity would thrive or sink were premised on the contextual realities, and moral values we chose to abide by when associating with those symbols linking us to our families, our nations and our God.



Yet at the turn of the 20th century, things became a tad more complex.



As the productive powers of industry and invention transformed society, new powers to liberate humanity were born the likes of which had never been seen before. The atom, once harnessed, could green deserts through desalination, and provide abundant electricity for the world that would be, in effect, too cheap to meter. Inversely, these technological powers could be used for evil, with atoms used for bombs, and industrial power used to keep the poor enslaved.



Instead of an age of abundance and justice for all as many hoped at the turn of the 20th century, humanity fell into a profound confusion, and through our own folly, and lack of self awareness, those citizens with the greatest power to keep evil in check and promote the good, increasingly abrogated their moral duties to their families (including their unborn children), their nations, and their sense of their God’s moral mandate.



John Adams had pondered this danger in his own way when he weighed the new powers which freedom granted to the citizen through the new form of government forged in the fires of war in 1776. Adams believed that this power associated with freedom, and popular desires (aka: democracy) as a ‘good thing’ solely IF the values and powers of moral discernment were guarded as sacred things and said as much when he stated: “the republic was made for a moral and religious people and is wholly unfit for any other”.



With the leaps in technological progress that occurred in the 20th century, a new need and also a new power arose on the part of a governing class to pacify the citizens of the republic and wrap the collective consciousness into a warm blanket of consumerism. Instead of asking what each of us could do for our country, we abrogated those responsibilities by buying into the lie that being a good citizen meant being a good consumer.



To help this new ethos of consumerism grow as an un-natural Frankenstein monster, all of the tricks of the new pseudo-science of psychology were deployed to pervert the natural relationship humanity has with symbols, and turned this relationship into a new religion of owning things. Within this new religion’s rites and rituals was a demand to forever increase the fires of ego to keep up with the Joneses, and embrace addictions to hedonism. A logo on a shoe, a bag or a car became increasingly more than a mere brand, but a way of life.



The sort of values which religion once imparted to the individual were now substituted for the shrines established by new saints with names like Bill Gates, Elon Musk or Steve Jobs, and perhaps it is thus fitting that an apple was selected as the symbol for a new transhumanist faith as we were taught to connect with a new heaven in the form of digital clouds, and praying long hours every night to a little glowing rectangle that allows us powers that would have appeared supernatural in times long past. To peer into the lives of others, escape into endless Netflix dramas, obsess over pornography or lose ourselves in video games has levelled a degree of decadence, soft mindedness, and addiction to the pleasures of the sensual world in ways no other generation before ours has experienced.



That said, the ability to laugh at false gods has always been the precondition for liberation from the power those false gods wield over our minds... for you cannot truly fear that which you can laugh at, and that which you can laugh at cannot control you.



So it is with great pleasure that I invite you, dear reader, to wade through the coming pages of MARK OF THE BEAST: Vol. 2 (generated by Brandy Flower)… and laugh.

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress