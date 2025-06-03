In this episode of Onward, I joined Brett Hawes where we trace the roots of Canada’s current political and economic crisis back through a web of crown corporations, foreign interference, and a long-standing strategy to undermine national sovereignty: not just in Canada, but across the so-called “democratic West”.

We lay out the hidden history of our country’s un-ratified constitutional structure and how Canada’s legal and political system has been shaped more by external interests than by democratic will. We explore how institutions like the Privy Council Office, crown corporations, and even global finance powerhouses all play a role in this orchestration.

We trace how Canada was structured from its inception as a colonial asset, and how figures like Vincent Massey, C.D. Howe, and later Mark Carney played key roles in steering the country toward deeper integration with globalist institutions — not as representatives of Canadian interests, but as managers of empire.

The timeline of how this unfolded:

From the 1867 British North America Act, which created a corporate federation without public ratification

Through the Massey Commission and Fabian Socialist infiltration of Canadian cultural and academic institutions in the mid-20th century

To the present-day rise of technocratic governance under leaders hand-picked by transnational financiers and think tanks

We also talk about Mark Carney and his deep ties to the WEF, climate finance, and supranational governance; and why Carney’s rise is no accident.

We examine how institutions like the Bank of Canada, once created to protect national interests, were hollowed out and restructured to align with global banking cartels, including the BIS (Bank for International Settlements). We also discuss how BlackRock, the IMF, and the WEF are now steering everything from climate finance to energy policy — all under the narrative of “sustainability”, “inclusivity” and “resilience,” but with no real accountability to Canadians.

One of the most compelling parts of our conversation centers on Alberta separatism, the myth of Canadian confederation, and how regions like Alberta are being pushed toward reactionary movements by design.

