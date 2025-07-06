Hey everyone, welcome back to another episode of Onward! Today I was excited to join up with my friend Brett Hawes for a follow-up conversation that dives deep into the historical patterns of resistance against tyranny and what that means for us today. If you missed our last episode, where we unpacked the architects behind Canada’s decline, you can catch that here

In this episode we focused on how the oligarchy’s efforts to establish a feudal New World Order has been defeated throughout history.

For my China dossier click here

Follow Brett Hawes’ work at: