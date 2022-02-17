Open Discussion Event on Sunday at 2pm EST (on all things Canada)
Due to the breaking pace of events in Canada and their connection to international dynamics, I would like to invite all paid subscribers to the first ‘Ask-me-anything’ event on Sunday February 20 at 2pm EST which will touch on the material contained in the following four articles:
Like Father, Like Son: How the Trudeaus Manufacture Crises to Justify “Emergency Measures” published on Whitney Webb’s Unlimited Hangout
There Is a Limit to the Tyrant’s Power: Ottawa Freedom Convoy Tears Down Illusion of Democracy in North America
Revenge of the Technocrats: How Canada’s Liberal Party Became an Appendage of the Great Reset
So get your questions ready, and log on using the following zoom link to the live event at least a few minutes before 2pm EST: