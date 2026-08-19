I am extremely happy to announce that the talented translator Antonio Gomez has embarked on a mission to make as many of the books published by Cynthia and myself available to a spanish speaking readership.

As of now, five books are available in paperback and PDF from our catalogue, and more will come as time and resources permit.

If you are a spanish reader or are looking for a gift for a friend, consider picking up some copies below:

La Formación de una Religión Mundial Volumen 1

Traducido por Antonio Martinez

Purchase in PDF here

Purchase in Paperback here

La Ciencia Liberada Restaurando la causalidad en un mundo de caos

Traducido por Antonio Martinez

Purchase in PDF here

Purchase in Paperback here

El Imperio en el Que Nunca se Puso el sol Negro

Traducido por Antonio Martinez

Purchase in PDF here

Purchase in Paperback here

El Choque de las Dos Américas vol 4

Traducido por Antonio Martinez

Purchase in PDF here

Purchase in Paperback here

El Imperio en el Que Nunca se Puso el sol Negro

Traducido por Antonio Martinez

Purchase in PDF here

Purchase in Paperback here