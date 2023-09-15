Richard C. Cook is a retired US federal government analyst. He was a 1970 honors graduate at the College of William and Mary. He has Native American heritage through his French-Canadian grandfather. Richard worked for the US Civil Service Commission, the Food and Drug Administration, the Jimmy Carter White House, NASA, and the US Treasury Department. At NASA he was a whistleblower at the time of the space shuttle Challenger disaster when he divulged documents to the press showing NASA’s prior knowledge of the flaws that blew up the shuttle. At Treasury, he worked on sensitive financial security issues and taught courses on US monetary history. He was also an advisor to Congressman Dennis Kucinich, now campaign manager for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Richard is the author of several books, including Challenger Revealed: An Insider’s Account of How the Reagan Administration Caused the Greatest Tragedy of the Space Age and We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform. His newest book, Our Country, Then and Now will be published this fall by Clarity Press. Our Country, Then and Now is a compelling epic of our times by someone who has lived it through intimate and sometimes painful experience.

