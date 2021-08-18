Overcoming Limits to Growth and the Neo Malthusian Revival

In this week's episode of the Geostrategic Hour, we unpacked many of the dramatic events behind the scenes in Afghanistan, Eurasian military policy, and more.

In order to properly understand the role of the Chinese-Russian program for Middle-East reconstruction and world peace, one must first come to a strong understanding of how the western nations were re-colonized by a London-centered financier oligarchy and how that oligarchy failed to achieve the success that it so desired in China during the 1980s. While many good-hearted patriots in the west have been led to believe that China is a nefarious monster controlling Soros, Klaus Schwab and other conspiracies to impose a China-controlled New World Order, the reality is very different.

As V and I discuss in the second half of the show, China was the first nation to recognize the evil that Soros and the neo-Malthusians represented long before other nations and purged the Hungarian billionaire and his vast array of assets during an attempted Color Revolution in 1989. In this presentation, we name names and tell the full story of China's clash with the forces of World Government for over a century and trace the origins of the neo Malthusian revival that arose in the wake of the deaths of JFK and MLK. How Kissinger, Milton Friedman, the Club of Rome, and Toffler’s Third Wave futurist movement were purged from China during this time is also discussed.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series, and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .