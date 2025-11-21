Overcoming Oligarchy: Sun Rising on the East and Setting on the West
Last week, I had the great pleasure to chat with my good friend Sam Labrier (American System expert and host of the new podcast ‘Overcoming Oligarchy’ which you can subscribe to here).
Sam wanted to get the record straight on the nature of China- from claims of technocratic dictatorship, drug running, social credit dystopia, and the origins of China’s deep state. He also wanted to know about the lost Hamiltonian methods of political economy which built up the USA, why the oligarchy is obsessed with depopulation, and how China has fought to liberate itself from the chains of oligarchical control established during the century of humiliation.
Or watch on Rumble here, or Odyssee here
Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).
Excellent podcast, thanks! It appears as if the western oligarchy is and has for some time been intentionally destroying the west. From the deindustrialization of the last decades to Covid restrictions that decimated small business, it's unlikely our "leadership" is just that incompetent. Surely it can't be that corporate leaders in Canada, for example, are shortsighted enough to believe that shipping our lumber to China for value-added production isn't going to negatively impact our GDP and employment stats. And surely Trump's establishing tariffs without also implementing accompanying infrastructure and other programs that would encourage new industrial development in the US isn't an oversight.
Given that the powers that be are said to plan well in advance, it's hard to imagine the long-term consequences of relinquishing production of darn near everything to China weren't known. And that introducing tariffs without meaningfully encouraging new business opportunities only results in higher prices for Americans. Can Ford executives truly be surprised that China's production facilities far outstrip those in the west? Do the western oligarchs really intend to re-industrialize? It seems unlikely when you consider that the technocratic control over our lives they seem bent on achieving requires us to "own nothing and be happy." A functioning economy and productive middle class would appear to oppose that goal.
How do you think these two conflicting ideas fit together?