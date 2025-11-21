Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bird's Brain's avatar
Bird's Brain
9h

Excellent podcast, thanks! It appears as if the western oligarchy is and has for some time been intentionally destroying the west. From the deindustrialization of the last decades to Covid restrictions that decimated small business, it's unlikely our "leadership" is just that incompetent. Surely it can't be that corporate leaders in Canada, for example, are shortsighted enough to believe that shipping our lumber to China for value-added production isn't going to negatively impact our GDP and employment stats. And surely Trump's establishing tariffs without also implementing accompanying infrastructure and other programs that would encourage new industrial development in the US isn't an oversight.

Given that the powers that be are said to plan well in advance, it's hard to imagine the long-term consequences of relinquishing production of darn near everything to China weren't known. And that introducing tariffs without meaningfully encouraging new business opportunities only results in higher prices for Americans. Can Ford executives truly be surprised that China's production facilities far outstrip those in the west? Do the western oligarchs really intend to re-industrialize? It seems unlikely when you consider that the technocratic control over our lives they seem bent on achieving requires us to "own nothing and be happy." A functioning economy and productive middle class would appear to oppose that goal.

How do you think these two conflicting ideas fit together?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Ehret
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture