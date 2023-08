In this episode of the Mel K Show, I was asked to provide a briefing on some of the geopolitical battles occuring across the continent of Africa, the genocidal fallacy of micro-credit, past examples of sanity in US foreign policy, and the deeper clash between open vs closed systems.

Or watch on Bitchute here or Soundcloud here:

Follow Mel K at melkshow.com

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress