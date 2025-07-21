Pan Europa New Crusader Revival in the 21st Century [Breaking History Ep 106]

In this presentation, I lay out the revival of the Count Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi program for global Balkanization under regional totalitarian empires following a Medieval Crusader gnostic ethos.

This presentation showcases how the US Civil War and specifically the figure of Confederate General Albert Pike was a direct part of this 19th century operation spearheaded by Giuseppe Mazzini, and how Coudenhove-Kalergi used the Mazzini program for global color revolutions to promote a pervese concept of a monarchist 'United States of America' under British control in the form of his Pan Europa.

I also explore how major elements of this program gave rise to the European Union, and the current fascist militarist reset of Europe, with an eye directed to the planned restoration of 1) a new Kingdom of Jerusalem, 2) a breaking up of the Eurasian multipolar partnership using Zionism and the Muslim Brotherhood and 3) a new Crusade to destroy China.

The five simultaneous anti-China war exercises now in motion are also examined.

Watch the full interview above or on Rumble here, Youtube here, and Odyssee here

watch the full episode of Breaking History ep. 106 here:

https://rumble.com/v6wan5c-breaking-history-ep.-106.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Check out Cynthia’s three part series on Coudenhove-Kalergi’s Pan Europe and New Crusades here:

And part three here