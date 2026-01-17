The following article is part 5 of a series on Cultural Warfare and the forgotten battles to create an American Renaissance Movement in the arts. The content is also featured wtihin the newly published first RTF Anthology "The Art of Liberty”

In the previous section, you were introduced to the figure Benjamin West, republican ally of Benjamin Franklin, Pennsylvania-born president of the English Royal Society of Fine Arts DURING the American Revolution, counter-intelligence genius, and organizer of a generation of American artists that would shape major revolutions in arts, sculpture and science.

In that location, I stated that Benjamin West had absorbed the highest qualities of Platonic Christian concepts of morality, natural law and artistic design, and used his paintings as a weapon to invoke insights into the nature of humanity, and God using the art of controlled ironies and metaphors which will be explored in this fifth installment.

Benjamin West Arrives in England and makes a Splash

So to get at this, let’s go to 1769, and have a look at an amazing painting that Benjamin West did which really stirred up all of the European nobility.

It was purchased for a thousand pounds by King George III, who really admired it. It was the departure of Regulus for Carthage.

As the story goes, Benjamin West selected this moment because it expressed a sublime quality of honor and virtue where a leader and former Consul of the Roman republic named Regulus, has been captured in Carthage during the Punic Wars. While in captivity, Regulus arranged a deal where would goes back to Rome to the safety of his family on the condition that he just argues for Rome’s surrender. However, by the time he arrived at Rome, he has a change of heart and he realizes that he can’t honorably go through this type of argument. He changes gears, and instead encourages the Senate, encourages the people to stand up to Carthage and to fight.

Now, he could choose to stay there, right?

He doesn’t have to go back to Carthage but he does. He says, “well, I disobeyed my word. I will go back and accept whatever repercussions befall me.”

And on the right side of this painting, you have the three Carthaginian ambassadors walking out of Rome and back to their kingdom. You have people begging Regulus to stay back. He’s a very loved military hero and his people are clearly begging him to stay back.

That’s him right there in the middle, and he’s obviously turning them down.

We have here in one section, a unique anomaly of a woman who is very pensive, and bothered expressing. While everyone else is melting down emotionally, she stands out as the only person who I think expresses a mirror for the audience, as appears to be wrestling in her mind with difficult philosophical challenge presented by Regulus’ decision.

Is this the right thing to do or is he being an idiot?

So again, it definitely embodied the type of Roman republican virtue, not dissimilar from the decision made by Socrates and outlined by Plato in his Apologia, Crito and Laws earlier.

Like Socrates who chooses to accept the decision of the Demos of Athens (and whom a teenage Benjamin West featured in his earliest paintings), Regulus is also executed upon his return to Carthage.

A young Benjamin West painting of the Final moments of Socrates

Yet despite the fact that he faced torture and death, Regulus decided that it were better for the health of his soul to face that fate, than going through a dishonorable life. It is interesting to me that this lesson is something which still resonated with the king, who increasingly found himself influenced by Benjamin West’s philosophy and lessons.

In 1769, Benjamin West began to spend evenings in philosophical dialogue with the king who was the same age as the painter, and clearly was a young man struggling with ideals that often conflicted with the position he was born into.

West was held back for hours into the evening at Buckingham Palace discussing philosophy, discussing the nature of government and the nature of mankind. And he made his views, his pro-republican views very well known to the king.

And it shows you there’s something about King George III that is not so one dimensional. It’s not so clear cut to have like this simplistic dopy evil image of the king that has been passed down to us through pop culture. Here’s a portrait of King George III in 1779 by Benjamin West featuring the king having just received word of the French-Spanish Armada (featured in the background) which threatened England with a land invasion during the height of the American revolution.

Now King George III recognized that there was something definitely strong and admirable in Benjamin West which he couldn’t help but admire. And Benjamin West saw there’s something definitely noble in the king and even in certain members of the British aristocracy whose patronage and support he needed to remain in good standing. I emphasize this, just to get across that the nuance of appreciating the subtleties of players on the stage of history is often lost on modern historians, yet without this appreciation no truthful appreciation for those who shaped history- for good or for bad (and at some times both at different moments in life) could occur.

Let’s look at one more painting by West.

What we have here is another painting that was done later on, featuring Cicero discovering the tomb of Archimedes. I think this is a particularly beautiful story.

Cicero discovering the tomb of Archimedes by Benjamin West

I mean, it’s pretty straightforward, but the thing with these historical paintings is that it forces you to go back and study what the artist was studying when he was inspired to select these moments. What we see in the painting are workers clearing out the weeds, roots and foliage covering up the lost tomb of Archimedes, who had died at the hands of Roman generals.

He had been assassinated about 200 years before this event takes place, and you have people obviously in awe, shocked that here Cicero, the great Platonist and leader of Rome, actually found it.

Now this is a story that takes place in a dialogue called the Tusculen Disputations written by Cicero in 45 BC. And I had a chance to read some of this. I didn’t finish it yet. But Cicero’s writings are filled with the same metaphysics, philosophy and method of thinking as that expressed earlier by Plato whom he admired above all philosophers.

In The Tusculen Disputations, Cicero is asking the same questions that shaped the core of Plato’s Phaedo Dialogue featuring Socrates’ last day on earth and a discussion about the soul’s existence, its nature and whether we can know using reason that it is immortal.

And he also incorporates such topics as ‘How do you live a good life? What is a good life? Is it a life of power and the pursuit of pleasure where you actually have the power to satisfy your pleasures and get rid of your pains?’ That’s what some tyrants would say is a good life.

In the Tusculen Disputations, Cicero describes his discovery of Archimedes’ tomb. And in it, he says,

“I will present you with an humble and obscure mathematician of the same city, called Archimedes, who lived many years after; whose tomb, overgrown with shrubs and briers, I in my quæstorship discovered, when the Syracusans knew nothing of it, and even denied that there was any such thing remaining; for I remembered some verses, which I had been informed were engraved on his monument, and these set forth that on the top of the tomb there was placed a sphere with a cylinder. When I had carefully examined all the monuments, I observed a small column standing out a little above the briers, with the figure of a sphere and a cylinder upon it; whereupon I immediately said to the Syracusans—for there were some of their principal men with me there—that I imagined that was what I was inquiring for. Several men, being sent in with scythes, cleared the way, and made an opening for us. When we could get at it, and were come near to the front of the pedestal, I found the inscription, though the latter parts of all the verses were effaced almost half away. Thus one of the noblest cities of Greece, and one which at one time likewise had been very celebrated for learning, had known nothing of the monument of its greatest genius, if it had not been discovered to them by a native of Arpinum. But to return to the subject from which I have been digressing. Who is there in the least degree acquainted with the Muses, that is, with liberal knowledge, or that deals at all in learning, who would not choose to be this mathematician rather than that tyrant? If we look into their methods of living and their employments, we shall find the mind of the one strengthened and improved with tracing the deductions of reason, amused with his own ingenuity, which is the one most delicious food of the mind; the thoughts of the other engaged in continual murders and injuries, in constant fears by night and by day.”

OK. So that’s just a little segment where he’s getting across… that the life of a true philosopher and a scientist is better lived and more valuable than the life of a tyrant… essentially the same course of thinking developed by Plato earlier in the Gorgias dialogue.

There is another layer to this. Just as Benjamin West is a foreigner to Britain who is trying to subtly revive a healthier tradition among a corrupt wayward people, he is also drawing a parallel to the case of Cicero, who was a foreigner to Syracuse. It is ironic that in history, we find that it often takes a foreigner to go in and actually discover what made a decaying civilization great, since the citizens of that decaying civilization had forgotten their own their own true heritage and couldn’t easily see outside of the limits of their own cloudy matrix of lies.

We can now ask: Why was West attracted to this particular story of Cicero, of Archimedes, of Socrates (his first painting), of Regulus and of William Penn?

I think one important element deals with the issue of sovereignty of the individual.

Because you can only be a true sovereign person if you break free of your fear of losing your sensual gratification, your addiction to ego, material comforts and even losing your life.

Unfortunately, most people are just petrified of death, and have no deep relationship with their soul, their conscience that can be made healthier or sicker depending upon the discoveries, and choices and values we choose to defend in this life. These are the types of people who are never going to be able to appreciate, and defend those liberties that are enunciated in the Declaration of Independence or Constitution.

A society devoid of those virtues and trapped by those fears and sensual addictions is a society of subjects incapable of self-government or true Sovereignty.

Benjamin West understood how this is the source of a lot of our corruption. A lot of people do corrupt things because they’re afraid of death or they fall for mystical beliefs because they’re afraid of their own immortality. They’re afraid of the implications of if their soul is immortal, they should be living their lives in a very different way.

Now let’s contrapose that to the message he’s delivering now in three paintings I’ve selected. Number one is 1777, during the American Revolution. This is a definite message to King George III.

In our modern world, George III has become well known as the “mad king”.

Movies, plays and novels have been written portraying him as an insane character. Although it is true that he is the king who went insane and was ultimately taken out of office in 1810, because he lost his marbles, there is something more nuanced to the story.

King George III’s insanity did not come out of nowhere in 1810 when he was forced to abdicate, but he had several bouts with insanity starting in the early 1780s, and there were signs of it before even that time. Might that be because he, just like Marquis de Lafayette, had two separate contradictory impulses within him?

The King admired human genius. He admired virtues that were antagonistic to the oligarchical organizing principles of society, which was the organizing system of the British Empire that he had been born into.

To add some additional dimension to the story of the mental breakdown of King George III, and West’s brilliant understanding of both universal history and human psychology, let’s look at another painting by West featuring the story of King Saul and the Witch of Endor.

Do people know the story from the Bible, from the Old Testament of Saul and the Witch of Endor?

Well, King Saul was about to go to war with the Philistines, but he was very afraid and he couldn’t figure out what to do. He was asking such questions as: what do I do? What type of battle plan do I use? Do I go to war even? Maybe I shouldn’t.

He was desperate and wanted to seek the advice of his favorite prophet Samuel, but sadly Samuel had died a few years earlier. So his mind began to toy with the notion of asking a witch or oracle about getting in touch with the soul of Samuel. However, by this time he had already expelled all of the oracles and witches from his kingdom, so he’s in a pickle.

What does he decide to do next? He goes undercover and creeps into Endor and finds a witch who was able to help him for money. And she did a ritual and invoked the words of Samuel which came ringing out from whatever… behind a tree or something. And there was smoke and a lightshow. And basically, the forecast was given to him with somebody speaking with Samuel’s voice saying: “yeah, you’re going to go to battle tomorrow”. And not only that, but you’re not only going to be defeated, but you’re also going to die.”

Now King Saul was obviously devastated.

He fell down begging for some different outcome. But the witch of Endor just brushed him off. The next day arrives, and the witch’s prediction comes true. He goes to war, and gets injured… and actually commits suicide.

What’s the lesson here? If the battle and his death wasn’t going to happen, his superstitious belief in the forecast literally ensured that he made it all happen, forgetting that he ever had free will or a mind of his own. The forecast had that much power, and is reminiscent of the kind of like the character we saw crafted by Shakespeare in the figure of Hamlet. Could Prince Hamlet’s fate have been different had he not chosen to abandon his free will in favor of the stories told to him by the image of his father’s revenge-hungry ghost? It is also similar in principle to the case of Shakespeare’s Scottish King Macbeth.

In the Tragedy of King Macbeth, we encounter the case of the three witch sisters who very much embody the archetype of the witch of Endor. The three witches give Macbeth this whole forecast and they plant these seeds into his imagination which results in Macbeth literally acting out what might not have otherwise happened had his mind not become literally possessed by the idea of murdering his way into power. So that’s one aspect.

Another possible aspect of this story which West is communicating, may be seen in the well known case of occultism embedded throughout the British Imperial elite which West and Franklin understood viscerally. We could see why this republican painter would be making a lot of enemies at this point with the intelligentsia of the Hellfire Club devotees and their heirs.

Let’s now look at another painting by West that continues on this line of thinking. This is a scene from King Lear which West painted in 1791.

This is from the famous Act 3, Scene 4 and 5 where King Lear is in a storm, and he stumbles on somebody to whom he had done many wrongs while he was still in a position of power. This person whom he encounters is now just in kind of insanity (although he is also partially faking his insanity) by the named of Tom Bedlam. At this point, Tom Bedlam is living in a cave and has been living there for several years and the storm is raging outside of him. King Lear has been betrayed by his wicked daughters and he’s lost everything.

Lear is suffering the consequences of having lived a life of folly, and self-delusion… and now he is pretty much stuck wandering around aimlessly accompanied by a fool (a jester).

It is a really insightful play and at this moment Lear has the opportunity to go inside the cave and get out of the rain. But he responds to Tom Bedlam’s offer by explaining that the storm in his head is worse than the actual physical storm, so he chose to just remain under the rain.

And he has this brief moment of cogency where he actually says: “This is my suffering for the wrongs that I did to my people by not taking care of the poor in my kingdom. And as my impoverished subjects have had to suffer, now I’m suffering too. This is justice befalling me.”

Now West found the story of Lear very valuable, and did many different paintings of King Lear throughout his life. While we can’t know every detail in West’s mind, we can see that this play provides a definite message to anybody who may be a king struggling with insanity amidst an unjust world.

The last painting, the third in the series that I’ve selected here which is from a large mural by West painted in 1792 called ‘Pharaoh and Host Lost at Sea’.

These are huge paintings. The theme is visceral of the Egyptian Pharaoh and his host chasing the Jews that have just declared their freedom and have begun crossed the Red Sea. The “moment” conveyed on West’s canvas features the sea collapsing on the Pharaoh’s army. When considering the world of 1792 and the obsession by leading forces of the British Empire to re-absorb their lost colonies back into the Empire, and considering King George III’s contradictory impulses during this dynamic, West’s deeper meaning should not be missed on anyone.

Benjamin Franklin and Benjamin West and others knew that the true battle of Independence was only beginning even after the British admitted defeat in 1781. In fact, there were top-down policies imposed by the British Empire to ensure that the colonists would not be allowed to have access to manufacturing, they would be kept impoverished, they would not be allowed to go west beyond the Allegheny Mountains. and just be kept shackled to the east coast. This policy had always been enforced to crush the potential Promethean spirit in the colonists.

So again, the fact that the president of the English Royal Society of Fine Arts who is acting as a shaper of cultural, moral and aesthetical senses within the very heart of the empire is fascinating. The fact that West also trains an entire generation of brilliant young American painters to take on the mission of establish a uniquely new renaissance American movement with a sensitivity of resolving the European vs Native American AND personal liberty vs General Welfare problems is fascinating.

In 1778, Lord Chatham, who’s also called William Pitt the Elder, dies in Parliament. Actually, not really. The story goes he dies in Parliament.

In reality, he died 34 days later in his bedroom, but romanticists created an apocryphal story. Benjamin West decided to immortalize this moment in a famous painting which doubles as a devastating republican critique of empire. But thanks to his subtlety and the oligarchist inability to recognize irony, the British elite actually like it.

They think he’s doing honor to William Pitt. But if you actually look at what William Pitt was doing when he died, we see a different story emerge. Pitt had come to parliament specifically to try to fight a bill that was being pushed through by the Duke of Richmond, who on March 23rd called for withdrawal of all British troops from the United States right after getting word that the French were going to come in assisting the American cause. And the bill was defeated with 56 votes in the House of Lords.

But Chatham on April 5th came out to fight this bill and to fight these “soft” lords who wanted to let the Americans go free and declare their independence. And Chatham says:

“My Lords, I rejoice that the grave has not closed upon me; that I am still alive to lift up my voice against the dismemberment of this ancient and most noble monarchy! Pressed down as I am by the hand of infirmity, I am little able to assist my country in this most perilous conjuncture; but, my Lords, while I have sense and memory, I will never consent to deprive the royal offspring of the House of Brunswick, the heirs of the Princess Sophia, of their fairest inheritance. Where is the man that will dare to advise such a measure? My Lords, his Majesty succeeded to an empire as great in extent as its reputation was unsullied. Shall we tarnish the lustre of this nation by an ignominious surrender of its rights and fairest possessions? Surely, my Lords, this nation is no longer what it was! Shall a people, that seventeen years ago was the terror of the world, now stoop so low as to tell its ancient inveterate enemy, take all we have, only give us peace? It is impossible! ...My Lords, any state is better than despair. Let us at least make one effort; and if we must fall, let us fall like men!” -Lord Chatham (William Pitt the Elder) April 7, 1778

And then he collapses in a seizure and dies soon thereafter, which one could say the death of the man. But is it also expressive of the death of the toxic idea that he devoted his life to. As he died, so too did his sick cause.

John Singleton Copley- another American painter born the same year as Benjamin West, who also studied with Benjamin West at the Royal Society of Fine Arts, and who was in that first painting shown above-- did another rendition in 1781 of the same “moment” of the death of Pitt.

However, in this case, juxtaposing it with the defeat of the Spanish Armada on the wall by the British 200 years earlier, which I think, again, is very expressive of the past grandeur of the British Empire’s romantic memories dying with this man in this moment of historical change. The 1588 defeat of the Spanish Armada is known to be the moment that England became the seat of a world maritime empire, replacing the place formerly held by the Spanish Hapsburg Empire. But with the American revolution’s success, the potential was that this would no longer be the case… I think it’s just a beautiful painting.

As we begin to round out this chapter, let’s take a moment to have a look at the great Benjamin Franklin as seen through the eyes of Benjamin West.

Official narratives tend to infer that very few points of contact exist connecting Franklin with West. As we will see, this was simply false.

Will start this last segment with Benjamin West’s 1783 painting called ‘The Peace of Paris’.

Within this painting we can see the American delegation who came to paris to sign the treaty that would officially end America’s war with Great Britain. We can see John Jay, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Henry Lorenz, and the young man is William Temple Franklin who is Ben Franklin’s grandson whom Ben Franklin was training in statecraft. Now, the reason why this painting is not finished is that the British never really ultimately accepted the fact that they lost the war. The British delegation never showed up for the portrait sitting.

It’s a half finished portrait, which I think is perfect because the revolution itself was never finished, even now 250 years later, the battle still goes on. The British oligarchist influence within the USA was never actually extracted and remained behind to form a powerful fifth column over the next two centuries.

Let’s look at another most famous portrait of Benjamin Franklin which West painted in 1816 titled ‘Benjamin Franklin Drawing Electricity from the Sky’.

Benjamin Franklin Drawing Electricity from the Sky, by Benjamin West 1816

It’s not a very subtle portrait and really embodies the Promethean principle. Since his 1752 discoveries of the ‘electric fire from the gods’, Benjamin Franklin had become known as ‘The Prometheus of America’. However in 1816 King George III had gone completely insane and was taken out of power. While West remained the president of the Royal Society, he wasn’t receiving any royal sponsorship or patronage and found himself quite isolated.

I personally get the feeling, that West really has nothing left to lose at this point, and he has decided in his old age, to more explicitly lay out his cards in his heart more openly. By portraying Ben Franklin who had discovered electricity the way he did and made his proof of principle experiment with the key that was able to capture a charge from a thunderbolt, a new trajectory was created for the development of a promethean civilization. As noted at the very start of this chapter, Franklin’s discoveries directly gave rise to the advances made on electrical communications by Samuel Morse. Again, this was done with the help of a variety of scientists around the Humboldt brothers, including Carl F. Gauss, Wilhelm Weber, and Ampere.

Benjamin Franklin’s own great grandson Alexander Dallas Bache also figured prominently in this Gottingen-Philadelphia complex of genius during the 19th century.

Professor Pierre Beaudry, who brought so many of the insights featured in this chapter to my attention, also had an interesting hypothesis about an irony found among the five cherubs featured by West in this painting.

It is clear that among some of the cherubs, you have this natural baby-like innocent quality, but you also have these strange adult attributes featured in one of the cherubs. Is that a mistake? Why would West do this? Is it possible that babies can carry out scientific experiments as the cherubs are doing in this painting? Perhaps what West is communicating through the use of the visual ironies, is that true scientific discoveries of a Promethean nature can only occur when adults tap into the child-like innocence, and wonder that allows us to both play and also explore the unknown with a good heart.

I also appreciated West’s choice to add a native headband to one of the cherubs indicating the solution to the paradox of harmonizing the interests of European and First Nations cultures. How can this be done? It would be impossible without the activation of a spirit of healthy common divine wonder and scientific progress which is the heritage and right of all people to activate and enjoy.

And just like the school of thought of Ben Franklin, of Ampere, of Weber, that entire way of thinking in the sciences that also was advanced by Samuel Morse and Joseph Henry, just like that needs to be revived in our current age to overcome a lot of these absurd paradoxes that are really holding back science, like the belief in black holes, and dark matter, and multiverses that emerged out 20th century standard model cosmology and quantum mechanics. We need to go to something that is more coherent, more natural and more in alignment with how these discoveries were actually made. And the same thing applies for the arts which was understood by these great Promethean figures to be simply another aspect of science and political freedom.

A small sample of US painters who were trained by Benjamin West in England: Charles Willson Peale (April 15, 1741 – February 22, 1827) was an American painter, soldier, scientist, inventor, politician and naturalist, Rembrandt Peale (February 22, 1778 – October 3, 1860) Gilbert Charles Stuart (born Stewart; December 3, 1755 – July 9, 1828) John Trumbull (June 6, 1756 – November 10, 1843), John Singleton Copley

