The time has come to finally make our 193 page special report ‘Black Sun Rising: The Esoteric Roots of Nazism Past and Present’ available to all paid subscribers as a token of appreciation for making our work possible.

[If you’d like to get a hardcover or paperback edition for Christmas, those are available on Amazon using this link]

As many know, Cynthia and I published this special report in order to complement our latest 75 minute film ‘Black Sun Rising’ which outlined the dark religion sitting at the inner core of the Nazi high command, its connections to the German and English New Templars that emerged in the 1860s with the singular focus of rebuilding Solomon’s Temple, and the British occult bureau’s shaping of Theosophy, the Rosicrucian revival and its multi-faceted extensions across Germany during the first half of the 20th century.

The film culminates with the revival of Himmler’s Wewelsburg reset in the form of Lt. Col. Michael Aquino’s revolution in Military Affairs.

Despite being jam packed with information, we simply couldn’t say everything we wanted to in the form of a movie, which is why we felt it necessary to publish this report.

Within this published report, you will discover extensive analysis of the continuity of fascist elites long after WW2 had ended as managers of the NATO secret army apparatus which shaped the ‘rules based western order’ from 1950 to the present. There are also unique contributions by Michael King into the structure of the Hofjuden control mechanism built into European imperial dynastic families, Chivalric orders behind centuries of religious wars, Khazarian intrigue, and the often overlooked connection between Hitler and Tavistock.

We also outlined the origin of the UFO cults that are currently positioned to shape a new world religious order. In that extensive chapter (titled ‘Theosophical Nazis go to Space), you will be introduced to the true origins of L. Ron Hubbard’s ET religion, David Icke’s neo-Theosophy reptilian movement, Guy and Edna Ballard’s IAM cult, the Raelians, Nation of Islam, and William Dudley Pelley’s UFO religion.

How were these movements directly tied to fascism during the 1930s-40s (and how did they emerge out of Theosophy and Golden Dawn Temples of the 1920s)? This special report tackles these questions and more.

Additionally, I am aware that many paid subscribers have not yet downloaded their Digital copies of the Revenge of the Mystery Cults Trilogy, so by clicking below, you can get all of those items right now.