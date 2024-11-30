The last two weeks from our November 17 session raised stakes dramatically with Biden authorizing long-range missile strikes deep into Russia.

Ukraine followed immediately with US and British missile strikes, and Russia responded with the new hypersonic missile "Oreshnik".

Putin answers the question as to whether the targets of the upcoming strike against NATO will be "decision-making centers" or "military targets" and if the Oreshnik missile will be used in these strikes.

"Anything is possible"

Watch the short clip of Putin at the news conference answering this question at the following link:

Listen to Ed Lozansky’s recent interview with Todd Wood, who runs the US-Russia Cross Talk in the Washington Times: Euro Bytes-Ed Lozansky Direct From Moscow-Founder, President Of American University In Moscow-WWIII?

Join us for this Sunday’s Peace Roundtable where Dr. Edward Lozansky, Dr. John Hipsley and I will showcase the new Academy for International Cooperation, which will serve as a sub-project of the Rising Tide Foundation and will provide geopolitical insights into projects needed to bring about a healthy new paradigm for humanity. An open dialogue process will follow the formal remarks.

