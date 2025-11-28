As expected, the Europeans and Ukraine have rejected Trump’s plan to end the war. They say they have their own ideas – not to end the conflict, but to keep it going. Rejecting the peace process means only one thing – more escalation.

I joined up with RT’s CrossTalk with Alex Krainer, Patrick Henningsen to discuss this issue.

Watch on Rumble here

