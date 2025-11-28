Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
1h

Looking forward to listening to this one. I also had Alex Krainer on my podcast this year (which is my most watched of all).

- Episode 28. The Upcoming Collapse of the UK, Europe & NATO, w/Alex Krainer

https://fournier.substack.com/p/28-the-upcoming-collapse-of-the-uk

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Mather's avatar
Michael Mather
3h

With the Chinese belittlement of the European leaders and Trumps peace plan for Russia the triumvirate is almost completed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Ehret
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture