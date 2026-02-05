Peter Thiel’s Immortal Techno Feudal Religion (Matt Ehret chats with Jackson Hinkle)

Today on Legitimate Targets, I spoke with Jackson Hinkle about Peter Thiel’s vision for a transhumanist technocracy, why the U.S. seeks control over Greenland & Canada, and The City of London’s plans for Canada as a honey trap for China.

Watch the full show on Substack above, or watch it on Youtube here, or Rumble here

Follow Jackson Hinkle’s work on X here

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress