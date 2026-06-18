Peter Thiel's Secret Doctrine

Palantir was not born in a garage. Like Space X, Paypal, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon, it was commissioned by military intelligence agencies seeking to create a civilian branding for an insidious Orwellian control grid. In Palantir’s case, you will discover how Thiel and his Stanford school chum Alex Karp were introduced to CIA director George Tenet, and Total Information Awareness architect John Poindexter by neocon grand strategist Richard Perle.

In this episode, you will discover what Palantir actually is, who built it, who it serves, and why a company that named itself after the all-seeing eye of Sauron now manages the intelligence, policing, banking, and military systems of most of the Western world. Palantir’s ambition to generate “predictive crime” is also an open goal of this burgeoning new hand of a Minority Report dystopia.

By the end of the show, I examine Thiel's Straussian gnostic teaching and ‘secret doctrine’, Thiel’s belief that freedom and democracy are incompatible, his obsession with the same antichrist which he claims to fear but appears to be building, and the influence of Rene Girard’s sick ideas of human nature on the young Transhumanist.

From the inside, it looks like a tech company. From the outside, it looks like something else entirely.

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Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

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