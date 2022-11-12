Piercing Through the Veil of History and Politics with Tom Luongo
In this episode of the Guns Gold and Goats Podcast, Tom Luongo and I discuss world history, the British roots of the US deep state with Aaron Burr and take a deep dive into the question of cultural warfare with a special focus on cinema.
Click below to watch on Rumble, Bitchute and Soundcloud:
Or watch the show on Bitchute or SoundCloud:
