I joined up with Peyman Askari on In Lay Terms to delve into the important role that Ideas play in shaping Universal History.



Peyman asked some great questions, including: How do I compare the more collectivist/authoritarian views of Plato to the more individualist/observational approach of Aristotle?



Who was Cicero of Rome, and what were his contributions?



Who was St. Augustine, and what were his contributions?



Is there a connection between Teddy Roosevelt's progressive ties and his Anglophilia?

Enjoy this introductory lesson into universal history and if you liked this short dialogue, I encourage you to dive into our newest RTF Anthology: “Conquering Tyranny and Defeating Tragedy’ available here.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

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