In this week’s episode of Pluralia Dialogos, I will be speaking with geopolitical analysts/activists Vanessa Beeley and Dimitry Lascaris about the asymmetric war being waged on Iran, Lebanon, Yemen and the broader efforts to destroy Eurasian/African cooperation.

We will discuss the role of Ukrainian special forces operations, covert collusion between the Isis government of Syria and Zelensky, Mali terror networks, and we will also discuss the dynamics shaping the new military alliance formed in Mecca between Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

I will also ask my guests whether this new military alliance simply a “Sunni Nato” or might it play a positive role in broader international stability?

Watch the livestream on Sunday August 16 at 11am ET/6pm Moscow time on Youtube here:



Follow Vanessa Beeley on Substack here

Follow Dimitry Lascaris on his regular show Reason2Resist here

And subscribe to Dimitry’s Substack here:

For regular insights into history, culture, economics and geopolitics, follow Pluralia.com/en



Yours in the fight

Matthew Ehret

Host, Pluralia Dialogos

Director, Rising Tide Foundation

PS: For those still hungry for big ideas after the Sunday livestream ends, consider joining me for a special event at 2pm Eastern Time featuring David Gosselin who will deliver a lecture titled ‘From Aeschylus to Jorjani: The Promethean Conspiracy’