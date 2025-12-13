Greetings everyone

This Sunday December 14 at 11am Eastern Time, I am happy to be joined by former CIA analyst and state department advisor Larry Johnson where we will talk about the about the new US strategic doctrine unveiled by the White House last week. We will discuss what this new doctrine means for the world and the USA itself. Is it truly a new refreshing outlook premised on cooperation and abandoning hegemonism... or just a re-hashing of the same Teddy Roosevelt Correlary that transformed the Monroe Doctrine into a weapon of colonialisation over a century ago?

Watch and interact with Larry Johnson on Pluralia Dialogos on Sunday Dec 14 at 11am ET using the Youtube link below:

Also for anyone who missed my last interview with Larry Johnson and Martin Sieff on Beyond Geopolitics last week (titled ‘Can the West be Redeemed’) click here to watch that recording

