In this week’s episode of Pluralia Dialogos, I will be speaking with geo-economic analyst Alex Krainer about the dangers of a global systemic shockwave triggered by the disruptions in global energy supplies and an over-bloated speculative system of debt. How does the Iran war play into this broader danger, and what should be done?

Tune in for this week’s episode of Pluralia Dialogos on Sunday April 26 at 11am Eastern Time using the Youtube link below:



Follow Alex Krainer on Substack here:

https://alexkrainer.substack.com/

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