The United States celebrates its 250th anniversary this coming July 4th.

The republican ideals of liberty for all, rule by the consent of the governed and the principles of the General Welfare are universally beautiful concepts, and in the best of times, have represented a noble American identity.

Sadly, after 250 years of abuses, corruption, and hypocrisy, many are wondering if the grand experiment of 1776 has failed.

Certainly, the behavior of the US under the influence of a supranational financier agenda has not served the world, or even American citizens well, and humanity now sits within the eye of a perfect storm of crises: economic disintegration, global war(s) and perhaps most importantly, cultural rot.

Is it possible to change course at this late stage of decay?

With a new reverse Cuban missile crisis emerging in Russia’s soft underbelly of Finland, Ukraine, and Lithuania, this question is more important than ever.

On Sunday July 5 at 11am Eastern Time, I will be talking with former CIA analyst, and patriot of humanity Ray McGovern about these topics and more Pluralia Dialgos

Click on the Youtube link below to join the live audience:

If you’d prefer to watch the show live streamed from Pluralia Dialogos’ main website, use this link

Event #2: RTF lecture Independence Day Special: The Forgotten Promethean Spark of 1776

FINALLY, for anyone who wants to dive into the principles of 1776 in greater detail, join me for an independence day special hosted by the Rising Tide Foundation where I will be speaking with historian Sam Labrier about the lost principles of Natural Law that animated the thinking of the greatest American patriots across the last 250 years.

Use the zoom link to access this presentation on Sunday July 5 at 2pm Eastern Time/9pm Moscow Time: