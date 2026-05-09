This Sunday May 10 at 11am ET, I am looking forward to chatting with geopolitical analyst Drago Bosnic about navigating the storms of the changing world order.

Tune in on the livestream using the link below:

And follow Pluralia.com for your news and deeper analysis of all things political-economic-cultural with a look towards solutions.

Lastly, don’t forget the Rising Tide Foundation presentation which I will be hosting featuring Tony Gosling (topic: Bilderberg: Born in the Witches’ Cauldron (Hitler’s Treasurer and Today’s Secretive NATO Political Lobby) will occur at 2pm ET. Use the link below to access that live interactive event.