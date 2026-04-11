The ceasefire announced by Trump and agreed upon by Iranian negotiators sits on very rocky foundations as Israel continues to light fires across Lebanon and the broader Middle East.

Will it hold? Will saner heads prevail? Or will the game board be overturned yet again?

How does the current US agenda tie into the efforts to destabilize Eurasia by destroying the major transport corridors such as the BRI, and International North South Transportation Corridor? How does the current drive for chaos affect world energy systems, food prices, scarcity and banking?

What would Franklin Roosevelt do in this situation were he alive? (April 12 will, after all, be the anniversary of his untimely death and it is a good exercise.)

These questions will be addressed on this week’s episode of Pluralia Dialogos featuring Martin Sieff and Lawrence Freeman.

Follow it live here:

And for those who missed our last episode featuring Come Carpentier and Robbie Barwick, you can now watch it here: