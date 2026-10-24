The old world order is dying and the world is moving through the birth pangs of a new system... but who will this new system serve? Will it serve the people, or the arsonists who lit the world on fire in the first place?

A war for this new system is underway yet too many people treat global crisis points as somehow detached from this top down reality. From NATO’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, to the genocide in Gaza, Fortress America, Arctic/space militarization, to the supply chain breakdowns and energy crises- nothing can be understood without recognizing each element as a direct effect of this battle.

What role is Trump playing in this changing world order? What might the upcoming Trump-Putin-Xi meeting entail? What would a reconstructed Nordstream look like and would the USA own it? What about the future of Europe as fires rage across major cities? We will explore these questions in this week’s episode of Pluralia Dialogos featuring Andrew Spannaus (livestream on Sunday October 25 at 11am Eastern Time):

Guest bio: Andrew Spannaus is an American journalist and political analyst based in Italy, known in particular for his early diagnosis of the populist revolt in the United States and Europe, starting with his June 2016 book Perché vince Trump (Why Trump is Winning). Spannaus contributes to numerous publications including Pluralia, and is the founder of the Transatlantico.info newsletter and website. He is the elected Chairman of the Milan Foreign Press Association.