Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret’s Insights

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Paul Downey's avatar
Paul Downey
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The old world order is disappearing?

No I don't think so Matthew.What's happening is the one world government , which has been in place for many decades , is becoming apparent to people , even people like you.

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