​This Sunday I will be joined by geopolitical analysts Martin Sieff and Drago Bosnic (of InfoBRICS) to discuss recent developments on the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, China’s strategic outlook, Putin’s rejections of Modi’s plan for peace, the viability of the BRICS as an alternate framework to the collapsing world order, and much more.

Watch the livestream on Sunday October 11 at 11am Eastern Time/6pm Moscow time on Youtube here:

If you missed the last episode of Pluralia Dialogos featuring a jam-packed session with UK Column’s Patrick Henningsen, you can watch that here:

And follow Pluralia for breaking geopolitical, history, culture and economic analysis in Russian, English, Italian and Arabic languages here: https://pluralia.com/en/

Matthew Ehret

Host, Pluralia Dialogos

Director, Rising Tide Foundation