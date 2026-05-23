In this upcoming episode of Pluralia Dialogos, I will be speaking with the Cradle’s Sharmin Narwani and geopolitical analyst, lawyer/activist Dimitri Lascaris about the changing world geopolitical map with a focus on the battles over Iran’s future, the battle over the Straits of Hormuz, the future of the Petrodollar, Cracks in Muttipolar alliance, the Eurasian partnership and the new post-Biden US security doctrine

Watch the live stream on Youtube here:

https://youtube.com/live/bUaeERMxBPs

or watch it straight from Pluralia Dialogos’ main website here: https://pluraliadialogos.com/sessions/pluralia-dialogos-is-the-eurasian-project-threatened-by-new-us-security-doctrine/.

Get familiar with our two expert commentators this week by subscribing to Dimitri Lascaris’ Reason2Resist here

and follow Sharmine’s work on TheCradle.co here: thecradle.co