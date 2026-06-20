In this week’s episode of Pluralia Dialogos, I will ask geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier about how he thinks of China’s efforts to shape international law, and preserve its own interests amidst the chaos agenda that is organizing a storm of energy scarcity, assymetric warfare, golden dome space warfare and cyber warfare.

I will ask Come if he believes the United Nations to be a defunct corrupt organization or are there redeemable principles embedded in this post WW2 institution that can be used to serve the interests of humanity?

How does the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz (which the Iranians say has been closed again due to Israeli aggression in Lebanon while the US asserts it to be open) shape international dynamics and the fight over the under-defined new world monetary, and governance architecture?

Tune in for Pluralia Dialogos Sunday June 21 at 11am Eastern Time/6pm Moscow time using the youtube link below:

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