This coming Sunday September 7 at 11am NY time, I will be joined on Pluralia Dialogos by former CIA analyst Ray McGovern and Duran host Alex Christoforou to discuss the world situation, the success of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tianjin, the Middle East crisis, WW2 victory celebrations in China and the efforts to subdue the deep state machinery among western nations.

Join us on the livestream directly on Youtube here

Or tune in via the Pluralia Dialogos website here

Matthew Ehret

Host, Pluralia Dialogos

Director, Rising Tide Foundation