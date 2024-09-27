PPC Event in Ontario Sept 28: Raising Awareness in Canada (followed by Sept 29 Canadian Patriot event)
This weekend, I’ll be speaking on stage with Maxime Bernier (former Cabinet Minister and now PPC leader) and my friend Tish Conlin (activist, PPC candidate) for a townhall in the park. If you are in or near the Toronto area this Saturday, contact Tish at Tish@tishconlin.com to get more information
Click below to watch my last discussion with Tish, and Jason Dahl on Superspreaders where this event is discussed in further detail.
(Or watch on Bitchute here, or Odyssee here)
Also, don’t forget that on Sunday, Sept 29 from 2-6pm ET, Cynthia and I will be hosting an afternoon event (also in Toronto). Get your tickets here:
And we will sit back and watch at the next election as the conservative vote is split in 40+ ridings awarding the seats to the Libs or Dips, thus tipping the scales.
This country cannot survive another four years of this ugly liberal coalition.
Mad Max cannot win a seat, but will be a spoiler.
Liberal paid-off plant??
Ho dang! Wish i could be there! I am friend with daniel brisson is right arm on the french side and i met bernier a couple month ago. I have my ppc card since 2 years and my puuUUUUuurple suit! 😝