This weekend, I’ll be speaking on stage with Maxime Bernier (former Cabinet Minister and now PPC leader) and my friend Tish Conlin (activist, PPC candidate) for a townhall in the park. If you are in or near the Toronto area this Saturday, contact Tish at Tish@tishconlin.com to get more information

Click below to watch my last discussion with Tish, and Jason Dahl on Superspreaders where this event is discussed in further detail.

(Or watch on Bitchute here , or Odyssee here )

Also, don’t forget that on Sunday, Sept 29 from 2-6pm ET, Cynthia and I will be hosting an afternoon event (also in Toronto). Get your tickets here: