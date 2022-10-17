In this interview conducted in January 2021 with Patrick Timpone on One News Network, I details the historical precedents of the Orwellian paradigm threatening to undermine the nation state system and broader multipolar alliance. Special focus is given to the often overlooked matter of cultural warfare and the new techniques in predictive programming in the field of science fiction innovated by HG Wells which shaped the zeitgeist for over 120 years and continues to shape popular culture and cinema to this day.

Topics Covered:

What are the roots of the Great Reset?

What was H.G. Wells’ connection to British eugenicists Julian Huxley and Leonard Huxley?

Why was The British Empire’s Round Table Movement such an important tool of Anglo-Saxon globalism?

How was World War 2 just act 2 of World War 1? aka: global division for the profiting of corporations and banking institutions.

Why did the British Empire require a cultural matrix rooted in pessimism?

How are pessimistic movies like Soylent Green and Planet of the Apes products of a deliberate global divide-and-conquer strategy?

How is dystopian science fiction different from the optimistic world of Jules Verne, who was happy with technology as long as it included morality?

