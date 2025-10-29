Greetings everyone

Due to certain unforseen challenges, our plans to screen the premiere of our new Rising Tide Foundation film Edgar Allan Poe’s Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders on Halloween evening has run into a small speed bump.

The new release date will be Thursday November 6 at 7pm ET.

Justice to Edgar Poe and an exposure of the occult penetration of the USA which Poe gave his life combating will now occur on Thursday November 6 followed by a lively Q and A with Cynthia, myself and David Gosselin.

This film will be available to all paid subscribers to our Substacks or to anyone who has purchased a $5 ticket on Eventbrite. It will also be available on VEEEU starting November 6.

